U.S. News

Shark bites Florida man swimming near fishing line

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 8:46 am
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A shark bit a Florida man who was swimming near a fishing line 40 yards from the shore.

The South Walton Fire District said in a news release posted on Facebook that the man had visible wounds to the upper body and chest area and was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Firefighters said the shark was apparently heading for the fishing line Thursday off Santa Rosa Beach, and possibly mistook the man for bait.

The fire district flew double red flags to warn other swimmers in the area. The shark is believed to be of 7 to 8 feet (2 meters) in length.

