Shooter, 2 others dead in Florida supermarket shooting

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 1:00 pm
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead after a shooting Thursday inside a Florida supermarket.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in the statement that the shooter is among the dead. Further information was not immediately available.

