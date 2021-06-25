On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
‘We’re gonna stay strong’: Floyd family reacts to sentence

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 5:18 pm
< a min read
      

Some of George Floyd’s family members on Friday called Derek Chauvin’s 22 1/2-year sentence for murder in his death insufficient, while others expressed optimism that it would be an impetus for change.

One of Floyd’s brothers, Rodney Floyd, called the sentence a “slap on the wrist.”

“We’ve suffered a life sentence for not having him in our life, and that hurts me to death,” he said.

Another brother, Terrence Floyd, said he was “a little leery about the sentencing” until he had a dream in which his father appeared.

“I knew my father was saying, ‘You’re good. he’s good. keep doing what you’re doing. For me, for your brother, for your name,’” he said. “We’re Floyd strong and we’re gonna stay strong.”

Nephew Brandon Williams said the sentence wasn’t harsh enough.

“We can’t get George back,” he said.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

