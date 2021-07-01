On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting outside Detroit banquet hall

The Associated Press
July 13, 2021 7:33 am
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — A drive-by shooting left a man dead and five other people wounded outside a banquet hall in Detroit early Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East Side. A man died, while two other male victims and three female victims were expected to recover, police said on Twitter.

More than 100 people were gathered for an event at the banquet hall, WXYZ-TV reported from the scene. The shooting left the outside of the building riddled with bullet holes.

No arrests were immediately reported and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent