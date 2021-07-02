On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

2 adults, 1 child fatally shot at Houston apartment complex

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 8:11 am
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston searched Thursday for a suspect after two adults and a child were found shot to death at an apartment complex.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu said another child, believed to be about 10 years old, was wounded in the late Wednesday shooting but was able to call her grandmother, who then called 911.

When authorities arrived, they found a man, a woman and a girl believed to be about 5 to 7 years old fatally shot, Cantu said. Police believe the woman was the mother of the two girls, but investigators were still determining the man’s relationship to them.

The wounded girl is in stable condition, police said.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Police do not yet have a suspect description but say the victims may have known the shooter because there were no signs of a break-in, Cantu said.

“This was a very, very tragic scene. We’re sending out prayers to the family,” Cantu said. “This was a very difficult scene not only for us but for the family as well.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy enjoys an evening at Fenway