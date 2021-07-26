Trending:
At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 12:46 am
KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup crash during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, the agency said in a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.

I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Kanosh is located about 160 miles (258 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

