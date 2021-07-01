On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Correction: Cross-Country Bear story

JANET McCONNAUGHEY
July 1, 2021 4:56 pm
< a min read
      

In an article dated June 30, 2021 about a bear that was euthanized in Louisiana after walking from Wisconsin, The Associated Press incorrectly described a woman in the story, Sue Kline, as a local lobbyist for the Humane Society of the United States. She is not an employee of the organization but an active supporter. The AP also incorrectly identified the organization as the U.S. Humane Society. The correct name for the group is the Humane Society of the United States.

