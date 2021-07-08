On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 3:30 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal indictment filed Thursday charges a 28-year-old Chicago man in connection to the shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers earlier this week.

Eugene McClaurin is charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Charging documents accuse McClaurin of shooting all three but the announced charge only pertained to the one agent. It is likely other charges will follow.

He was scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The undercover law enforcement officers were shot and wounded while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting occurred at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday near the 22nd District police station. Chicago police Superintendent ATF agents and Chicago officer were in an unmarked undercover vehicle.

The officers were treated for their injuries at an area hospital and released later Wednesday.

