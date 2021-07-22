On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
U.S. News

Chicago party bus drive-by shooting leaves 8 people wounded

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 6:49 am
CHICAGO (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Chicago wounded eight people who had been riding on a party bus on the city’s North Side, police said.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in Lincoln Park when one or more people in an SUV fired at the group, police said in a statement. It comes amid efforts to curb rising gun violence in the city and around the U.S., including new gun trafficking strike forces in Chicago and four other cities.

Following the party bus shooting, one man was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said, while the other men and women who were wounded were in good, fair or serious condition.

No arrests were reported and police didn’t immediately say what may have led to the shooting.

Earlier in the night, a drive-by shooting on the city’s Near West Side left two men dead. The men were standing outside in West Town when someone in a passing SUV fired shots at them. No one was immediately taken into custody.

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced a new team of officers, prosecutors and federal agents that will target gun trafficking as part of anti-violence efforts. It followed another bloody weekend that ended with more than 60 people shot, including 10 fatally.

Related Topics
U.S. News

