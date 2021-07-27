Trending:
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 7:53 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Three young children wandering a dark San Antonio street in the early hours Tuesday told a police officer, “Mommy’s dead,” before leading the officer to their home where their mother was bleeding from stab wounds in a bathtub, police said.

The officer found the 4-, 5- and 8-year-old children wandering a heavily traveled street on San Antonio’s east side about 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police statement. When asked what they were doing out so late, they said, “Mommy’s dead” and “there’s blood everywhere.”

Officers took the two youngest children to a convenience store for a snack while other officers went with the eldest to the family apartment and found the bleeding woman. She was hospitalized in serious condition with stab wounds to the legs and abdomen.

Police were trying to determine what caused the wounds, but the woman has refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to the police statement.

