On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Sentencing set for gunman who killed 5 in newsroom attack

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 1:22 pm
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The gunman found criminally responsible for killing five people at a Maryland newspaper is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

The Capital Gazette reports that sentencing for Jarrod Ramos, 41, is set for Sept. 28.

John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith were killed in the June 2018 attack in the Capital Gazette’s newsroom.

Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019 but pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of an insanity plea. Last week, a jury deliberated for less than two hours before returning a verdict that Ramos was legally sane and therefore criminally responsible for the killings.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Prosecutors have filed notice that they’re seeking at least five life sentences without the possibility of parole. Maryland law requires Circuit Judge Michael Wachs to sentence Ramos to some type of life sentence for first-degree murder, but he can offer the possibility of parole.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center