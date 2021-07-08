On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Small plane lands safely after passenger briefly takes over

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 2:47 pm
< a min read
      

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A passenger on a plane bound for a tiny western Alaska community took control of the plane’s yoke and caused it to nosedive before the pilot was able to regain control and safely land the aircraft, Alaska State Troopers said.

The incident occurred Wednesday on a flight between Bethel and Aniak, which is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Bethel. Troopers said a preliminary investigation showed that an 18-year-old passenger got up from his seat and took control of the yoke before the pilot was able to regain control of the plane with help from passengers who pulled the man away.

The plane had six people on board, troopers said in an online report. The plane landed safely in Aniak, and the 18-year-old was arrested, troopers said.

Messages left by The Associated Press for a troopers spokesperson, the Federal Aviation Administration and the local district attorney were not immediately returned Thursday.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Dan Wheeler, station manager for Ryan Air in Aniak, referred calls to the airline’s corporate office in Anchorage. A message left there was not immediately returned.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent