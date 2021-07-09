On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wyoming rancher pinned by ATV survives on beer, water 2 days

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 1:41 pm
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming rancher who was pinned by an all-terrain vehicle survived on beer and bottled water for two days.

Frank Reynolds, 53, was trying to round up a cow and calf on a neighbor’s pasture outside Gillette when the vehicle tipped over on him Sunday, Reynolds told the Gillette News Record.

“It was scary as hell is what it was,” Reynolds said Wednesday from a hospital room.

Family thought Reynolds had gone camping or was with friends, said Quentin Reynolds, the Campbell County undersheriff and Frank’s brother.

Later Monday, they began to worry. Eventually, they learned Frank Reynolds had planned to do some work on the property, where he was laying with a dislocated shoulder and broken ribs.

A search began. Reynolds, meanwhile, honked the ATV’s horn so much he wore down the battery — to no avail.

He was able to ration a couple of bottles of water and Keystone Light beers from a cooler, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.

Searching on horseback, neighbor Don Hamm found Reynolds around 8 a.m. Tuesday. By that point, Reynolds recalled he was “pretty much out of it.”

“Everything on the left side pretty much hurt, from the top of my head to my toes,” he said.

He was expected to remain in the hospital a few more days and eventually recover.

