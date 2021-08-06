On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued

The Associated Press
August 14, 2021 2:50 pm
< a min read
      

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula early Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. It was located at a depth of about 21 miles (33 kilometers).

Despite the size of the quake, no tsunami warnings were issued. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to a little more than 100 people 85 miles (135 kilometers) northwest.

The temblor could be felt in Chignik, Cold Bay, Kodiak and Bethel.

Much of the land around the part of the Gulf of Alaska where the earthquake struck just before 4 a.m. is home to wildlife refuges.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Alaska is a hotbed of seismic activity. The Alaska Earthquake Center, housed at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, detects an earthquake every 15 minutes, on average, according to its website. The center also says that 75% of all U.S. earthquakes with a magnitude over 5 occur in Alaska.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 ML-Powered Next Generation Firewall -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment