On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Anonymous donor pays for funerals of 20 flooding victims

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 9:27 am
< a min read
      

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Twenty people who died in a Tennessee flood have had their funerals paid for by an anonymous donor, a funeral home manager said.

A man who wished to remain unnamed walked into the the Humphreys County Funeral Home on Thursday and paid for the nine funerals being organized there, manager William Brown told the Tennessean. He said the man also went to other funeral homes in the area to pay for the funerals of the other 11 victims.

The donations came as hundreds of thousands of dollars flowed into the community from donors across the state and nation to help families affected by the devastating flood on Saturday.

The flooding took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, with rainfall that more than tripled forecasts and shattered the state record for one-day rainfall. More than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage, according to the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|27 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members