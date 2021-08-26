Baltimore police: Mom confesses to killing 2 young children

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore woman who confessed to killing her 6-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son has been charged with murder, police said Thursday.

Jamerria Hall, 28, was charged with first-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment in the deaths of Da’Neria and Davin Thomas, whose decomposing bodies were found at a Baltimore apartment Tuesday, authorities said in a news release. Hall was found Wednesday and confessed while being questioned, police said.

Charging documents state that a maintenance man who had been asked to look into a foul smell coming from the apartment found the children, The Baltimore Sun reported. Davin was found in a sleeping bag with a knife in his chest and a trash bag over his head. Da’Neria was found in the bathtub.

Hall was last seen with her children outside the building on Aug. 19 and neighbors said they heard screaming inside the apartment that night, the Sun reported, citing charging documents.

Hall’s mother told police that when she spoke to her daughter on Monday, she said she was in the hospital and the children’s father was caring for them. The father told police he hadn’t seen the children but did see Hall walking on a street, “screaming and cursing at no one.”

City police issued an alert in 2018 after Hall and her children went missing and her parents thought they might be harmed, news outlets reported. Officials later learned that Hall had admitted herself and the kids to a hospital.

Court records from that case state that Hall’s parents reported that she had set fire to family pictures and mementos at her mother’s home. Hall pleaded guilty to arson and received a one-year sentence. Hall later filed for custody of the children and it was granted when the children’s father didn’t respond to the court proceedings, the Sun reported.

Hall is being held without bail. It isn’t clear whether she has an attorney. The case is not available in online court records.

