Boston’s famed Skinny House back on market, listed for $1.2M

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s famous Skinny House is on sale again for a whopping $1.2 million.

The vertically rectangular-shaped house was listed Monday, the first time it’s been on the market since 2017. Four years ago, it was sold for $900,000, The Boston Globe reported.

The home, located in Boston’s North End, is about 1,165 square feet (108 square meters). But more interestingly, the house is barely 10 feet (3 meters) wide at its widest point. The humble abode narrows in the back, ending at 9.25 feet (2.8 meters).

There are four stories in the home and a private deck that displays views of the Boston Harbor. Also, the house offers updated appliances, hardwood floors and exposed brick, and a Juliet balcony facing private gardens.

The home does not have a front door. Guests enter through a private side door and they’re met with a somewhat full-sized kitchen and dinning room. The second floor holds the living area and the house’s only bathroom.

The third level has a living space and a bedroom. Lastly, the upper level of the house has the only other room — a master bedroom.

Appointments are available to view the home, but potential buyers may want to act quickly because the quaint house was sold in less than three months in 2017.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.