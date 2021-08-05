Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Coast Guard searching for plane with 6 on board in Alaska

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 6:46 pm
< a min read
      

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was responding Thursday to an emergency alert from a sightseeing plane with six people on board in the area around southeast Alaska’s Misty Fjords National Monument, a spokesperson said.

Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow said the Coast Guard received an initial notification around 11:20 a.m. The location of the emergency beacon put it in the Misty Fjords area, northeast of Ketchikan, he said.

The Coast Guard was told by the plane’s operator that five passengers and a pilot were on board, he said.

Wadlow did not have details on when the plane took off. He said Coast Guard responders were dispatched.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Calls and messages to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were not immediately returned.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing reunites with his dog