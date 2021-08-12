On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Indianapolis officer among 3 hurt in shooting; suspect dead

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 6:18 am
1 min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three people including a police officer were wounded and a suspect was dead in a shooting connected to a reported domestic disturbance in Indianapolis, authorities said.

Officers were called to an apartment on the city’s northeast side about 9 p.m. Wednesday and tried to make contact with those inside. As they checked outside, police said the suspect fired at officers, striking one in the leg.

The officer was listed in stable condition, police said.

A SWAT team responded and went inside, where they found a girl and a woman with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in critical condition.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

The suspect was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Three other young people in the apartment got out safely.

“The officers, when they get these domestic violence type of calls, they’re the most dangerous and uncertain type of call the officer can get,” Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey told reporters. “You also have to think and wrap our arms around the children that were able to escape. They’re traumatized.”

No officers fired their guns during the response, police said. Additional information was expected to be released later Thursday by authorities.

In a statement, Mayor Joe Hogsett said he was grateful to hear that the officer was in stable condition.

“My thoughts are with the officer and their family, as well as all of the brave IMPD officers who routinely go into harm’s way to keep our community safe,” he said. “We must do everything we can to stop the scourge of gun violence, deploying resources and uniting neighbors to halt this vicious cycle.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts