Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld San Diego

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 2:10 pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A killer whale died unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego and the reason was not immediately known, the aquarium and theme park said Friday.

The 6-year-old female orca named Amaya died Thursday and the cause of death will not be known until results of a post-mortem examination are complete, which could take weeks, SeaWorld’s statement said.

“Amaya began showing signs of illness on August 18, and animal care specialists and veterinarians began treating her immediately. Despite her care team’s efforts, Amaya’s condition continued to decline rapidly. Her death was sudden and unexpected,” it said.

SeaWorld said the specialists who cared for Amaya were heartbroken.

“This is a very difficult time for those who knew and loved Amaya. She inspired millions of guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species,” the statement said.

