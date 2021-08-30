Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A young lifeguard was killed and seven other people injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon, authorities said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said seven others were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today’s horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured,” Murphy, the state’s Democratic governor, wrote on Twitter. “I’ve spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time.”

Police were called at 4:31 p.m. ET to a beach on 21st Avenue in Berkeley Township, near the entrance to Island Beach State Park.

Police said in a Facebook post that they were investigating reports of lightning strikes in the township, and would release further information as it becomes available.

A police dispatcher said she could not release any information other than what the department had posted on Facebook. Messages left for police commanders were not immediately returned.

On Aug. 20, 16-year-old lifeguard Norman Inferrera III died a day after an accident in Cape May. A lifeboat he was rowing was struck by a wave and flipped over, knocking him unconscious, authorities said.

