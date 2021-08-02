On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Multiple people killed in South Carolina shooting

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 5:31 pm
GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — More than one person was killed Monday in a shooting in rural South Carolina and deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at a Greenwood County home just off U.S. Highway 25 about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Greenwood, the Sheriffs Office said in a news release.

Multiple people were killed in the shooting, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop told The Index-Journal of Greenwood. He didn’t say how many or give a motive or the shooting.

Deputies named Jeffrey David Powell, 36, a person of interest and released two photos of him. They didn’t give a reason investigators want to talk to him.

The State Law Enforcement Division has been called to help with the investigation and police dogs were seen searching the area around the home.

