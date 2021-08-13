Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 12:48 am
< a min read
      

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A toddler found an unsecured, loaded handgun inside an apartment and fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call, police in central Florida said.

According to news outlets, the woman was the mother of the toddler who shot her in the head Wednesday.

Someone on the video call dialed 911 after seeing the toddler in the background and hearing a noise, Altamonte Springs police said in a news release Thursday. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn, fell backward and never returned to the video call, the person reported.

“Officers and paramedics did their best in rendering aid to Mrs. Lynn, but she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head,” police stated.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

An adult in the apartment left the firearm unsecured, police said. Investigators were working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment