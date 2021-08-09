On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Pregnant woman killed in California road rage incident

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 1:58 pm
< a min read
      

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a weekend road rage incident that ended in a three-car crash south of Los Angeles, police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated following the collision Sunday in Long Beach, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The suspect and a 10-year-old boy riding with him in a pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Long Beach police said the pickup’s driver had been in a road rage conflict with the driver of another vehicle before the pickup crashed into the car driven by the 23-year-old pregnant woman.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

The pickup then smashed into a parked, unoccupied truck.

The woman in the car and her unborn child died at a hospital.

The suspect’s bail was set at $200,000, the Times reported.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Police officer at VA Bedford saves stranger’s life