ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities said one student was killed and another was taken into custody following a shooting at a middle school near down Albuquerque during the lunch hour Friday.

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident between the two students, who were believed to be about 13 years old.

Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said a school resource officer ran toward the two boys after the gunfire erupted and was able to prevent any other violence from happening.

Hartsock said investigators were trying to determine how the student obtained the gun and what may have prompted the shooting. He said other students will be interviewed as detectives try to piece together what happened.

Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder called it a terrible day for the school district and for the whole community.

One person was wounded and a suspect was taken into custody Friday after a shooting at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque, police said.

The gunfire at Washington Middle School marked the second shooting in Albuquerque in less than 24 hours. The city is on pace to shatter its homicide record this year, having already matched within the first eight months of the year the previous annual high of 80 homicides set in 2019.

Police said Friday’s shooting happened on school grounds but they did not immediately provide any details about the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital or what may have prompted the gunfire.

The school was locked down and parents were asked to pick up their children. Some parents gathered outside indicated that there may have been an altercation between students.

Friday marked the third day of classes for Albuquerque’s public school district.

Gunfire also rang out Thursday night at a sports bar and restaurant near a busy Albuquerque shopping district. Police said one person was killed and three were injured after someone pulled out a gun during a fight.

No arrests have been made in that case. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

Authorities identified the man who was killed as Lawrence Anzures, a 30-year old boxer from Albuquerque.

“Any small piece of information can help in turning this into a prosecutable case so that the family and friends of Lawrence can get the justice they deserve,” Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said.

