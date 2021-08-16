On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Shooting outside San Antonio sports bar kills 3, wounds 2

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 7:43 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of a San Antonio sports bar following an argument, police said.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Boom Boom Sports Bar, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

“An individual went to the car, got a gun — a long gun — came back, shot five people in the parking lot,” McManus said.

McManus said two people died at the scene and a third person died later Sunday at a hospital. Two others were seriously wounded.

McManus said all of the victims were in the 20s and 30s. McManus said the shooter was a man around the same age but he declined to release any other information about him. No arrests have been announced.

