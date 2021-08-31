Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Vigil held for slain US Marine in her home city

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 11:06 pm
< a min read
      

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan was honored Tuesday evening in her hometown.

Officials in Lawrence, Massachusetts, held a vigil with Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo’s family at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Rosario, 25, died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the Kabul airport, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed.

Dozens attended a separate vigil in Rosario’s memory last weekend in Boston that was hosted by Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, an organization founded by veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Rosario, who was of Dominican origin, served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah