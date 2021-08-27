On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Warship to be named for LBJ heads to ocean for sea trials

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 6:03 pm
< a min read
      

BATH, Maine (AP) — The last of a new class of stealth destroyers left the Maine coast for sea trials Friday.

The ship, the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, was constructed at Bath Iron Works. The trials will be the first time the ship hits the Atlantic Ocean.

The warship is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has touted as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history. The ship is 610 feet (186 meters) long. The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers constructed in Bath starting in the late 1980s were a little less than 510 feet (155 meters).

The new ship left 113 years to the day after Johnson was born. He died in 1973.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

“We’re honored to send this wonderful ship to sea trials on the birthday of its namesake, President Lyndon B. Johnson,” said David Hench, a Bath Iron Works spokesperson.

The 36th president’s daughters christened the warship at a ceremony in Bath in 2019.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|27 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine