On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

1 arrested in banquet hall shooting that killed 3 near Miami

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 7:23 am
1 min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed three people and injured 20 others outside a banquet hall in May.

Davonta Barnes, 22, of Miami Gardens, was arrested late Thursday. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. He remained in the Miami-Dade County Jail early Friday, where he was being held without bond, according to jail records.

Miami-Dade police believe Barnes acted as a suspected lookout for the men who opened fire on the crowd gathered at the El Mula banquet hall in Miami Gardens on May 30, the Miami Herald reported.

No other arrests have been made in the case.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

The crowd had gathered at the banquet hall for a rap show when the gunfire erupted. Surveillance video showed people running as others fell to the ground wounded outside the banquet hall.

Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard III, both 26, and Shankquia Lechelle Peterson, 32, died in the shooting.

Police said at least three men wearing ski masks opened fire after getting out of a stolen SUV, which was later found in a canal not far from the shooting scene. Police said then that the shooting was likely connected to an ongoing rivalry between two groups.

It was among a spate of shootings in May and June that led authorities in Miami to launch “Operation Summer Heat” as a crackdown on gun violence. The shootings included a car chase and shooting near a Miami casino and a shooting outside of a South Beach restaurant that left one man paralyzed and a rapper jailed.

A lawyer who could speak on Barnes’ behalf was not listed on jail records.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives