3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 3:29 pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police were investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered in a dumpster that had been set afire in Texas.

Fort Worth police said the three bodies that were discovered Wednesday appeared to be those of a man, a teen girl or adult woman, and a child. As of Monday, authorities had identified only the man.

Police have said the identification process has been difficult because of the condition of the bodies. The bodies were burned and dismembered, with some some body parts unaccounted for, according to police.

The man was identified as David Lueras, 42, police said. Police said he had ties to the Fort Worth area.

Police said firefighters discovered the bodies after being dispatched to a dumpster fire outside of a business on the west side of the city.

Police said Monday that they had no additional information to release.

