On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 7:21 am
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — Three firefighters remained in critical condition after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.

The blast happened Wednesday morning at the apartment complex where the firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak. A two-story building partially collapsed, and four firefighters and four civilians were injured.

Dallas-Fire Rescue said late Wednesday that all four civilians were released from the hospital along with one of the firefighters.

The building where the explosion occurred had 10 units and all of the residents were accounted for, authorities said. The structure itself was torn down later Wednesday because of safety issues and an investigation into the cause of the blast was ongoing.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Dallas-Fire Rescue said natural gas was shut off for the entire complex because of the investigation and that displaced about 300 people. All buildings will be inspected in the complex before the residents return.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time