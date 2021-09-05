On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
5 charged in fatal drive-by shooting of 4-year-old girl

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 5:19 pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Five men were indicted Thursday in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 4-year-old girl in Florida.

A Hillsborough County jury formally charged Zvante Sampson, 30; Quandarious Hammond, 28; Jaylin Bedward, 22; James Denson, 24; and Andrew Thompson, 22. They have been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to a Tampa police news release.

All five face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into a vehicle. The indictment also accuses Hammond and Sampson of attempted murder on a third victim in the case, as well as Hammond, Thompson and Denson of discharging a firearm from a vehicle in public.

The girl, Suni Bell, was riding in a car with her mother the night of Aug. 22 when another vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire, Tampa police said. The woman crashed and then found that her daughter had been shot, officials said. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators haven’t publicly disclosed why the mother and daughter were attacked.

Jail records didn’t list attorneys for the men charged in the shooting.

