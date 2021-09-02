On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

$750K bond set for man charged in grandson’s beating death

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 1:19 pm
1 min read
      

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bond was set at $750,000 cash Thursday for a Milwaukee man accused of fatally bludgeoning his 12-year-old grandson whom he accused of stealing his money.

A criminal complaint alleges that Andrez Martina, 54, used a sledgehammer, mallet and coat rack to beat Andre Smith II for up to 90 minutes on Sunday before the boy was pronounced dead at a Milwaukee hospital. The cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Martina is charged in Milwaukee County with five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death. His public defender, Stephen Sargent, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The attack was witnessed by Martina’s mother, who is disabled and could not intervene, according to the complaint, and by Andre’s 8-year-old brother, who suffered a broken finger and bruising.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Martina told police he awoke about 3 a.m. to find his wallet open and money missing. Andre denied taking the money and turned his pockets inside out to show they were empty, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors said the boy made two attempts to escape, at one point running outside and at another, locking himself in a bathroom. But Martina was able to grab him the first time and drag him back inside, and, later, pick the lock of the bathroom, the complaint said.

Online court records show Martina was previously convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in Milwaukee County in 1990.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|30 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah