Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Court asked to reconsider allowing Lee statue removal

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 5:56 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was cut into pieces and hauled away from Richmond’s Monument Avenue three weeks ago, but plaintiffs who failed to block the removal want Virginia’s Supreme Court to reconsider its decision allowing it.

Four property owners filed a request Wednesday with the high court for a rehearing, alleging the justices made “several fundamental errors” in their Sept. 2 decision, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

The unanimous ruling observed that “values change and public policy changes too” in a democracy. The court cited testimony from historians who said the enormous statue was erected in 1890 to honor the southern white citizenry’s defense of a pre-Civil War life that depended on slavery and the subjugation of Black people.

Restoring the monument would be ideal for the plaintiffs, but lawyer Patrick M. McSweeney said his clients “don’t think the state owns and controls the monument.” The state wants to keep the monument and land while disavowing promises made to obtain them.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

“Such a result allows the Commonwealth to take property without compensation,” the petition states.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy boot camp grad meets son for first time