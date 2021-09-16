On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Diner shot in leg during stickup at high-end NYC restaurant

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 9:20 am
NEW YORK (AP) — A diner at a high-end Manhattan restaurant was shot in the leg during a stickup in the eatery’s outdoor seating area, police said.

The 28-year-old victim and his date were at Philippe on East 60th Street at 10 p.m. Wednesday when a pair of armed robbers approached them and diners at another table and demanded their jewelry, police said.

A man at another table surrendered his watch, but the 28-year-old tried to wrestle the gun away from one of the robbers and was shot in the leg, police said.

The gunmen fled in an SUV driven by a third man, police said. The shooting victim was treated at a hospital and was expected to survive.

The victim’s date, who did not give her name, told the Daily News that she was “in shock.”

Police have made no arrests.

