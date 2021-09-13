On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Equipment explodes in South Florida casino; 26 injured

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 4:04 pm
< a min read
      

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Fire suppression equipment exploded in a South Florida casino Monday morning as crews performed maintenance work, causing six people to be hospitalized and 20 others to be treated at the scene, officials said.

None of the injuries at Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood were life-threatening, Hollywood Fire Rescue told news outlets.

Contract workers were performing routine service on the building’s fire suppression system when a gas canister ruptured, Seminole Tribe spokesperson Gary Bitner said. The explosion occurred on the second floor in an area not accessible to the public, but debris flew across the casino’s main floor, fire officials said.

Bitner estimated about 100 employees and guests had been in the building.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Hollywood and Seminole officials were investigating the cause of the explosion. They didn’t say when the casino might reopen.

The building is located about a half-mile south (0.8 kilometers) of the much newer and larger Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which features a landmark guitar-shaped building.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes