On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Judge erases conviction of man in fire that killed 5 kids

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 4:50 pm
1 min read
      

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday threw out the murder conviction of a man who was blamed for a fire that killed five children in 2000 after a new prosecutor said the investigation and trial in suburban Detroit were marred by misconduct.

Juwan Deering will remain in custody while Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald decides whether he should face a second trial.

Deering, 50, has served 15 years of a life sentence. McDonald said critical evidence that would have cast doubt on the case was not shared with the defense before trial.

“Everyone is entitled to due process of law,” McDonald, a former judge, told Judge Jeffrey Matis.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Children were killed in a fire at a home in Royal Oak Township. Authorities at the time said the fire was revenge for drug debts, though Deering repeatedly declared his innocence. No one could identify him as being at the property.

McDonald said her staff uncovered a video of a police interview with a 13-year-old survivor who had looked at a photo lineup of possible suspects in 2000 and said Deering wasn’t involved in the fire.

Separately, jurors and Deering’s lawyer were never told that jail informants won substantial benefits for their testimony against him and in other cases, McDonald said.

Deering is “fully innocent” and “never should have been tried in this case in the first place,” his team at the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school said in a court filing.

Law students earlier had been trying to get a new trial for Deering, arguing that the fire analysis was based on “junk science.” Those requests were unsuccessful in Michigan’s appellate courts.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fiddler Crab at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge