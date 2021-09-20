On Air: The Search for Accountability
Kidney from fallen Missouri officer goes to another cop

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 11:51 am
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Even after his death, a Missouri police officer has helped a fellow officer in a time of need.

Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, graduated from the police academy just two months ago and was fatally shot by a suspect on Wednesday. The suspect also died in the shootout.

Madrid-Evans was an organ donor and Springfield Officer Mark Priebe needed a new kidney. Priebe was paralyzed after being intentionally struck by a vehicle in June 2020. His kidneys began to fail in June and he began dialysis in July.

Priebe’s family learned on Friday that they were a match, and the transplant was performed Saturday in St. Louis.

Priebe said he is “forever grateful” to Madrid-Evans, though he noted that it is difficult to comprehend “why I am allowed to continue to live, and this young, brand new officer had to pay the ultimate sacrifice. I hope that I can honor him and his family by the way I live my life.”

