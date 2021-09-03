On Air: Cyber Chat
Landlord finds 19 tarantulas, 1 python left behind by tenant

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 2:45 pm
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine landlord arranged for the rescue of 15 tarantulas and one python that had been left behind by a tenant.

Animal rescuer Drew Desjardins was called to the apartment Wednesday in Auburn, the Sun Journal reported.

He found that four of 19 tarantulas had died and that the ball python did not have water. Desjardins said Thursday that he took the surviving animals back to his home and that they were doing fine.

All the recovered animals are illegal in Maine and will be relocated. There was no word on whether the tenant was being sought.

