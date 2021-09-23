On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

North Carolina family finds unknown woman in mother’s casket

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 2:25 pm
< a min read
      

AHOSKIE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina funeral home said it has reached out to apologize after two sisters who went to view their mother’s body instead found another woman wearing her clothes inside the casket.

Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer had gone to see their mother’s body at an Ahoskie funeral home Sept. 7 when they discovered the mistake, WAVY reported.

Archer said there was no resemblance between their mother and the woman who was in the casket. She said the unidentified woman “was swimming in the clothes because she was so small compared to my mother.”

The sisters approached workers at Hunter’s Funeral Home, who at first denied the woman was someone else until they went back into the embalming room and saw the body of Mary Archer. The funeral home switched the bodies and the service continued.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

The funeral home said it has reached out to the family to apologize, but Taylor and Archer said they have not received a call from the funeral home and are awaiting answers to their questions. An official was not immediately available for additional comment Thursday.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai first in person meeting with World Trade Organization Director-General Dr. Okonjo-Iweala