On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Nurse gets probation for role in teen’s death at youth home

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 4:23 pm
1 min read
      

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A former nurse charged in the death of a teenager who was restrained at a Michigan youth home has been placed on probation for 18 months.

Heather McLogan had no direct role in restraining Cornelius Fredericks at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, but she acknowledged that she didn’t stop it, WWMT-TV reported.

“I feel horrible Cornelius died. This shouldn’t have happened,” McLogan said, crying at times in court Monday.

McLogan made a deal with prosecutors in July and pleaded no contest to third-degree child abuse. She had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.

McLogan, if needed, will testify against two co-defendants who have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

Fredericks, 16, died on May 1, 2020, two days after he lost consciousness while being restrained by staff at Lakeside. Prosecutor Jeff Getting said at the time that he was being restrained for throwing a sandwich.

Lakeside, now closed, was a facility for teens with behavioral problems.

Family members who spoke in court said they remain heartbroken over the teen’s death.

“She feels terrible what happened,” said McLogan’s attorney, Anastase Markou. “I think it surprises her looking at the video each time, how she just stood by after the restraint was finished.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 SpiceWorld IT Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USMC recruits spar on Parris Island