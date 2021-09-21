On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Oklahoma man sentenced for illegally performing surgery

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 9:31 am
POTEAU, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years behind bars after he pleaded no contest in a case in which he was accused of illegally performing a surgery at a cabin in the woods.

Bob Lee Allen, 54, had been set to go to trial this week but agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors Aug. 31, The Oklahoman reported.

According to prosecutors, Allen performed a castration on a volunteer at the cabin, then stored the removed body parts in a freezer. The person told police that Allen later joked about eating the body parts.

Allen was arrested after the volunteer went to a hospital because of bleeding after the surgery.

Allen pleaded no contest to felony counts of conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery, practicing medicine without a license and attempted distribution of a psychedelic mushroom. He also pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts and was sentenced to two years in jail and 10 years in prison.

Allen told the judge he believed the plea was in his best interest because “a jury might convict me,” the newspaper reported.

