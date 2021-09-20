On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Oklahoma’s 1st executions in 6 years include Julius Jones

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 3:42 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma scheduled its first executions Monday since the state put lethal injections on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps.

Included on the list seven executions is Julius Jones, whose case has drawn national attention.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled Jones to die on Nov. 18 by lethal injection for the 1999 slaying of Edmond businessman Paul Howell, who was shot in front of his family during a carjacking. The court set the date despite a Sept. 13 recommendation by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board that Jones’ death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment without parole.

The recommendation has received no decision by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who must make the final decision.

