Police in Georgia shoot suspect in bow and arrow carjacking

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia shot and wounded a man Tuesday suspected of using a bow and arrow to carjack a woman in Atlanta before crashing the stolen car and pointing the weapon at police, authorities said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital after he was shot by an officer during a standoff in Marietta, a suburb northwest of Atlanta, police said. He was conscious, alert and breathing, department spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

The events began unfolding early Tuesday morning when Atlanta police say the suspect shot an arrow through a woman’s windshield while demanding she get out of a car. The woman complied, and the suspect fled in her vehicle, Atlanta police said.

Police say a man matching the suspect’s description had failed to carjack another vehicle.

About an hour later, police located the stolen car in Marietta after it crashed into the side of a bridge. The suspect had loaded a compound bow with an arrow and pointed the weapon at police, police said.

An officer opened fire, striking the suspect once, McPhilamy said. No officers were hurt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, identified the suspect as Trent Andrew Emory, 29, of Canton, Georgia. It said Emory was hospitalized in stable condition.

Marietta is a sprawling suburb about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of downtown Atlanta.

