Small plane with 3 aboard crashes in northern Wisconsin

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 5:33 pm
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash that happened just before noon Tuesday in northern Wisconsin.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Emma Duncan said three people were on board the twin-engine Rockwell 690B when it crashed in a swamp 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Eagle River.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash. Duncan said the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates, WSAW-TV reported.

Eagle River is about 150 miles (242 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay.

No further information was available.

