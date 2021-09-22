Trending:
South Dakota woman sentenced in starvation death of toddler

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 7:28 pm
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota woman accused in the July 2019 starvation death of a 3-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to 75 years in prison.

Renae Fayant, 27, and Robert Price, Jr., 29, both of Brookings, are accused in the death of Fayant’s niece. The two adults were the child’s caregivers for two years, authorities said.

An autopsy showed the toddler died of dehydration and malnourishment. Investigators say the girl was confined to a small area of the home where they also found feces.

Fayant pleaded guilty in July to first-degree manslaughter. Price pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a jury trial next month.

