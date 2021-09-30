On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
U.S. News

Teen indicted in fatal shooting at North Carolina school

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 1:34 pm
1 min read
      

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a teenager in the fatal shooting of a high school student, and a prosecutor will transfer his case to adult court.

Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, appeared in juvenile court Thursday for a custody hearing, news outlets reported.

Forsyth District Judge Ted Kazakos confirmed with Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Evans’ attorney, J.D. Byers, that Evans was indicted on a murder charge, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The grand jury handed down an indictment Monday, but it will remain sealed for 10 days.

Byers asked Kazakos to release Evans to his parents’ custody with an ankle monitor. Kazakos said that while the juvenile justice system has ankle monitors, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office no longer provides ankle monitors for defendants in adult court. The judge ordered that Evans will remain in custody at a juvenile detention center without bond.

Evans is charged in the Sept. 1 shooting death of William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. The newspaper reported that O’Neill has said that the shooting was the culmination of a summer-long dispute between Evans and Miller, but he hasn’t elaborated. The DA also said Evans was shot earlier in the summer but didn’t say what led to that shooting or if anyone was arrested.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

U.S. News

