On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 5:35 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette formed off the mid-Atlantic coast Friday and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast at 15 mph (24 kph) Friday evening and was located about 225 miles (365 kph) southeast of Cape May, New Jersey, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend, forecasters said.

No tropical storm warnings or watches were issued.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Forecasters expect it to weaken to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves south of eastern Canada, potentially affecting Newfoundland.

It is only the fourth time since 1966 that 15 named Atlantic storms had developed by Sept. 17, according to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The other three times were in 2005, 2011 and 2020.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
9|13 SECtember 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders