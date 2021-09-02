On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Twin infant boys found dead inside car at S Carolina daycare

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 10:29 am
< a min read
      

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina daycare Wednesday, authorities said.

Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood, investigators said.

The victims were twins and were infants, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told news outlets.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning and Rutherford said she planned to release more information about the babies later in the day.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Deputies were also investigating the deaths. They said it is not clear if any workers at the daycare were involved in the deaths.

Authorities would not release any other details.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|30 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah