Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

4 dead, 11 hurt in crash of SUV carrying migrants in Texas

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 7:16 pm
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Four people were killed and 11 others were hurt Friday when a sport utility vehicle carrying 15 migrants rolled over on a West Texas highway, officials said.

The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Friday on Texas 54 near the Blue Origin rocket launch site, about 24 miles north of Van Horn and 100 miles east of El Paso, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. No other vehicles were involved, Lt. Elizabeth Carter said.

Six of those in the SUV were airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso, where a spokeswoman said three were in critical condition Friday. Other occupants were taken by ambulance to other local hospitals, Carter said. She did not know their conditions or the fate of the driver.

The migrants appeared to have been from Guatemala, Carter said. The crash, she said, remained under investigation.

        Insight by Tableau: Executives will discuss how data has driven the success behind their hiring and retention strategies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 USACE Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore